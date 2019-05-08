This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

The Broadband Plan under the microscope, Gardaí and Gsoc clash, and a decade of business losses for Donald Trump.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 8 May 2019, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,041 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4624984

shutterstock_1328892962 Source: Shutterstock/James Jeong

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#BROADBAND: A memo from the Department of Public Expenditure strongly recommended the government should not proceed with the preferred bidder for the National Broadband Plan.

#COURTS: The jury in the Ana Kriégel trial has been shown a number of images taken of the scene where the teenager’s body was discovered by gardaí searching for her.

#DISCLOSURE: A group representing Garda superintendents has rejected suggestions by Gsoc that they could be accused of a ‘cover-up’ because they are not informing Gsoc about criminal investigations involving gardaí.

#BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney and UK minister David Lidington have signed a memorandum in an effort to secure the rights of Irish and British citizens post-Brexit.

#ART OF THE DEAL: The New York Times has reported that Donald Trump’s businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information the newspaper acquired.

Comments have been closed as one of the stories relates to an ongoing trial.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie