The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/James Jeong

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#BROADBAND: A memo from the Department of Public Expenditure strongly recommended the government should not proceed with the preferred bidder for the National Broadband Plan.

#COURTS: The jury in the Ana Kriégel trial has been shown a number of images taken of the scene where the teenager’s body was discovered by gardaí searching for her.

#DISCLOSURE: A group representing Garda superintendents has rejected suggestions by Gsoc that they could be accused of a ‘cover-up’ because they are not informing Gsoc about criminal investigations involving gardaí.

#BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney and UK minister David Lidington have signed a memorandum in an effort to secure the rights of Irish and British citizens post-Brexit.

#ART OF THE DEAL: The New York Times has reported that Donald Trump’s businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, based on tax information the newspaper acquired.

Comments have been closed as one of the stories relates to an ongoing trial.