Wednesday 16 June 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 4:58 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DBS: The Dublin Bay South by-election date has been set for 8 July after the written order was approved by the Dáil this afternoon, kick-starting the campaign to fill the seat left by Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy. 

2. #HIGH COURT: The State is arguing that women seeking judicial reviews of the Mother and Baby home report are not identifiable in the document after the women claim their testimonies were misinterpreted.

3. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: A Malaysian court has overturned an inquest verdict of “misadventure” in the death of French-Irish teen Nóra Quoirin, in what her mother has called the “only reasonable outcome”.

4. #WELLIES AT THE READY: Electric Picnic is set to take place at a later date in September, with organisers saying they’re “confident” the festival will go ahead.

5. #TOURISM: The EU has announced today recommendations to its member countries to lift travel restrictions on US tourists.

