The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC: There is no lawful basis for a person to be required to get a Public Services Card for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits, a landmark investigation has found.

2. #WRONG TURN: The Data Protection Commissioner has said it is “misleading” for the State to continue to suggest that a PSC makes it more convenient for drivers’ to apply for and renew their licences.

3. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The Deputy leader of Malaysia has met with the family of Nóra Quoirin and with the police who investigated her disappearance.

4. #THE KOREAS: Unidentified projectiles have been fired by North Korea as Kim Jong Un called the South’s calls for diplomatic talks “foolish”, reports the BBC.

5. #WATERED DOWN MESSAGE: Pacific leaders criticised Australia for undermining a joint message on global warming, accusing the country of not doing enough.

6. #OUT OF OFFICE: Laws to allow for the right to disconnect, which gives workers the legal standing to avoid work emails outside working hours, will be considered by government.

7. #WAS IT FOR THIS: An Post has been granted permission to hang advertising banners on the outside of the GPO, sparking criticism from some who say it will undermine the character of the protected structure.

8. #WHAT I WANT TO KNOW IS: How does the weather look for the weekend? At the moment, half the country is blanketed with heavy rain this morning and it’s looking like a very unsettled weekend is to follow.

