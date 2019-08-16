This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

The PSC is back in the headlines today. Here’s more on that and the rest of the morning’s news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Aug 2019, 7:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC: There is no lawful basis for a person to be required to get a Public Services Card for anything other than social welfare payments and benefits, a landmark investigation has found.

2. #WRONG TURN: The Data Protection Commissioner has said it is “misleading” for the State to continue to suggest that a PSC makes it more convenient for drivers’ to apply for and renew their licences.

3. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: The Deputy leader of Malaysia has met with the family of Nóra Quoirin and with the police who investigated her disappearance. 

4. #THE KOREAS: Unidentified projectiles have been fired by North Korea as Kim Jong Un called the South’s calls for diplomatic talks “foolish”, reports the BBC.

5. #WATERED DOWN MESSAGE: Pacific leaders criticised Australia for undermining a joint message on global warming, accusing the country of not doing enough. 

6. #OUT OF OFFICE: Laws to allow for the right to disconnect, which gives workers the legal standing to avoid work emails outside working hours, will be considered by government.

7. #WAS IT FOR THIS: An Post has been granted permission to hang advertising banners on the outside of the GPO, sparking criticism from some who say it will undermine the character of the protected structure.

8. #WHAT I WANT TO KNOW IS: How does the weather look for the weekend? At the moment, half the country is blanketed with heavy rain this morning and it’s looking like a very unsettled weekend is to follow.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

