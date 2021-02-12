#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Congratulations. We’ve made it to Friday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 12 Feb 2021, 8:02 AM
21 minutes ago 1,170 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5352556
Image: Shutterstock/Alessio Orru
Image: Shutterstock/Alessio Orru

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALLYMUN: A man has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin.

2. #SEXISM ROW: The head of Tokyo 2020 has quit his position in the wake of sexists comments he made, but there is already a fresh row over who will replace him

3. #LEAVING CERT: The ASTI has agreed to meet with the Department of Education this afternoon after the teachers’ union withdrew from Leaving Cert talks last night over concerns about giving students the option between written exams and Calculated Grades.

4. #TRAVEL: RTÉ’s Prime Time reports that Gardaí have investigated whether travel to Tenerife and Istanbul for medical and dental appointments are ‘essential’.

5. #TRANS HEALTHCARE: The gender identity adolescent service that was situated in Crumlin children’s hospital is no longer receiving further referrals, according to the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #LOVE IS IN THE AIR: A recent of a romance scam was conned out of almost €7,000 when he paid the ‘custom fees’ for an American woman who he believed was retiring to Ireland to be with him.

7. #THE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DATA: What does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us about Ireland’s third wave? Here’s what.

8. #BREXIT: The cost of bread in Ireland could rise by at least 9% due to a combination of factors – including Brexit making flour more expensive to import from the UK.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie