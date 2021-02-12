The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALLYMUN: A man has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin.

2. #SEXISM ROW: The head of Tokyo 2020 has quit his position in the wake of sexists comments he made, but there is already a fresh row over who will replace him

3. #LEAVING CERT: The ASTI has agreed to meet with the Department of Education this afternoon after the teachers’ union withdrew from Leaving Cert talks last night over concerns about giving students the option between written exams and Calculated Grades.

4. #TRAVEL: RTÉ’s Prime Time reports that Gardaí have investigated whether travel to Tenerife and Istanbul for medical and dental appointments are ‘essential’.

5. #TRANS HEALTHCARE: The gender identity adolescent service that was situated in Crumlin children’s hospital is no longer receiving further referrals, according to the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland.

6. #LOVE IS IN THE AIR: A recent of a romance scam was conned out of almost €7,000 when he paid the ‘custom fees’ for an American woman who he believed was retiring to Ireland to be with him.

7. #THE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DATA: What does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us about Ireland’s third wave? Here’s what.

8. #BREXIT: The cost of bread in Ireland could rise by at least 9% due to a combination of factors – including Brexit making flour more expensive to import from the UK.