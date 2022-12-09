Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -3°C Friday 9 December 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Snow in Dublin, a rise in RSV causing hospital admissions, and the first day of the Macroom bypass.

15 minutes ago 331 Views 0 Comments
Your top stories this morning.
Your top stories this morning.
Image: Shutterstock/margouillat photo

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Rise in RSV

1. In our lead story this morning, a leading GP tells reporter Diarmuid Pepper that parents ought to be more concerned about RSV than Group Strep A. 

Dr Illona Duffy says it is understandable that parents are concerned about Strep A, but she added that RSV is the “big reason for admissions to hospital” at the moment.

RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Snow in the capital 

2. It’s a snowy start to the morning in some parts of the country as temperatures dropped to as low as -5 degrees overnight. 

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place nationwide until midday, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous conditions and icy surfaces. 

Macroom bottleneck becomes history

3. Micheál Martin is to open the newly built Macroom Bypass section of the N22 dual carriageway after almost three years of construction.

Motorists travelling from Cork to Killarney or Tralee will no longer need to pass through the town.

The Mayor of Macroom said that locals will benefit massively from the bypass and the reduced traffic in their town.

Cervical Check

4. The Taoiseach has apologised to to cervical cancer campaigner Stephen Teap. 

It comes after campaigner Teap yesterday settled his High Court action with two laboratories that examined his wife Irene’s cervical smear tests.

 Irene Teap died of cervical cancer aged 35 in 2017, less than a year before the CervicalCheck scandal was revealed by campaigner Vicky Phelan

MICA sit in protest called off 

5. A planned sit in protest at the Public Services Centre in Carndonagh has been called off today as 100% Redress No Less protestors say some of their key demands have been met. 

Affected Donegal homeowners called off the protest as Donegal County Council announced the offices wouldn’t be open, and as they received an email last night confirming that those with homes damaged by defective blocks will finally receive accommodation grants. 

Grants of €15,000 and an additional €5,000 for storage costs will be made available for up to 20 families.

Calls for LDA to have more powers

6. The ESRI has called for the Land Development Agency to have the power to acquire public and private lands in order to reduce the cost of building homes. 

New research from the ESRI into constraints on the supply of new housing shows that there are ongoing constraints within the construction industry, including inflationary pressures and a shortage of labour. 

 Drug use stigma a barrier to treatment

7. The CEO of the Ana Liffey Drug Project has said that stigma surrounding drug use is preventing people from coming forward and accessing key supports. 
Tony Duffin said that stigma against drug users is ‘very serious’ at that there needs to be a health-led approach, rather than a criminal approach. 
Redacted Lives 
8. The fifth episode of Redacted Lives, a six-part documentary series by The Journal about mother and baby homes, is out now.

So far in the series we’ve heard from three mothers who passed through the system: Terri, Maria and Monica. We also met Mary, who was born into the system and ended up in an industrial school.

In the penultimate episode, I Hear You’ve Been Looking For Me, they tell us if they have found who they’ve been looking for.

   

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie