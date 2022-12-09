Snowy start to the day in some parts as 'bitterly cold' conditions to continue into weekend

IT’S A SNOWY start to the morning in some parts of the country as temperatures dropped to as low as -5 degrees overnight.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place nationwide until midday, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous conditions and icy surfaces.

Another Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place in Donegal until midday.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has a Yellow ice warning in place for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry until midday.

Snow fell in some areas of the country overnight, particularly in the east, with temperatures dropping as low as -5 degrees.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 0 to 4 degrees today.

Met Éireann says it’ll be very cold and dry for much of the country today with low winter sunshine.

There will be icy stretches, with some lying snow and patches of freezing fog in some areas.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Phibsboro. #sneachta pic.twitter.com/aSasEfe4JB — Craig Dwyer (@DwyerCraig) December 8, 2022

It’s going to be another bitterly cold night tonight with temperatures dropping as low as -5 degrees again.

There will be a widespread sharp to severe frost along with icy stretches. While many areas are forecast to stay dry, some showers of hail and snow will affect Atlantic coastal counties, but falling as rain near the coast.

Met Éireann says it’ll be “bitterly cold” over the weekend with “treacherous conditions” on the way.

Tomorrow is due to be generally dry with low winter sunshine and isolated wintry showers.

Frost and ice will linger in unsheltered areas, along with some patches of freezing fog.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 0 to 4 degrees, dropping to as low as -5 tomorrow night.

Dense freezing fog is forecast for some areas tomorrow night, leading to impaired visibility.

Met Éireann says temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing with frost, ice and freezing fog persisting throughout the day.

Sunday night will see widespread frost and ice overnight with temperatures dropping as low as -6 degrees. There will be wintry showers of sleet and snow moving in towards the Atlantic coast.

Great to have so many reports of snow in Dublin and some coming in from Wicklow now. However I also have a lot of messages asking will it hit other areas. It is mainly Donegal, Dublin and Wicklow at risk but parts of Kildare also and a dusting could but further inland. https://t.co/07RA7pCfNj — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 8, 2022

Transport updates

Most flights at Dublin Airport are departing on time or just slightly late, with no major delays this morning.

A number of Irish Rail services have been impacted this morning.

The 6.15am Galway to Limerick service was delayed due to “bad weather conditions”.

A number of other Dart services are being cancelled this morning, with other trains running slightly delayed.

Irish Rail is providing updates to cancelled and delayed services on its Twitter account.

Dublin Bus has said that services are experiencing “significant delays” due to bad weather conditions.

Route 44B is not in operation until further notice and Route 65 will not service Ballyknockan in both directions until further notice.

Advice to public

The Road Safety Authority is asking motorists to be extra cautious on untreated road surfaces. A polished or glossy appearance on a road could signal black ice.

The RSA is advising drivers to:

Keep a lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users as snow may reduce visibility

Keep windows clear of snow during journeys

Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering that can induce a skid

Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

For pedestrians, the RSA has advised:

Do not underestimate the danger of frost and ice

Be aware that even if surfaces do not look particularly icy or slippery, black ice could be present

Be aware that slips and falls often occur in places people see as safe and secure, such as outside their homes

Wear appropriate footwear

Wear high visibility clothing, carry a torch, and make sure any bike used for cycling is fitted with lights in the front and rear.

Charity Alone is urging older people to take extra care and keep themselves warm as temperatures drop and for people to check in on their neighbours.

CEO Seán Moynihan said that “following a drop in temperatures and a frost risk, we are advising older people to be prepared by ensuring they have adequate heat, medication and food at home. Many older people are often hesitant to reach out and ALONE want them to know that they should not be afraid to ask for support if needed.”

It is advising older people to be cautious of falls by limiting walking outdoors during icy conditions, wearing well fitted shoes, and ensuring that floors in their homes are clear from any trip hazards.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has cautioned farmers, fishers and others working in rural areas to take extra safety precautions.

“Farmers should ensure that their yards are safe, firstly by tidying up to remove material which can cause trips or falls. All dripping taps, pipes and drainpipes should be repaired to avoid slippery patches of ice in the yard,” the minister said.

“It is important to plan early and attempt to address potential challenges before they arise. Create an inventory of what supplies you might need to keep your yard and farm safe such as salt for gritting as well as adequate feed stocks.

“As a starting point, it is important that all animals have free access to water. Supplies of drinking water should be checked daily, and surface ice broken on troughs twice per day. It is important that taps should not be left running to prevent freezing.”

With reporting by Lauren Boland