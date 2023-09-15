GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. CervicalCheck

The only lab that processes CervicalCheck samples in Ireland is still not back to business over five months on from a “temporary pause” in March of this year, due to accreditation issues.

The Journal understands that staff working in women’s health services, who take CervicalCheck samples, were informed that the continued delay was due to staffing issues.

However, the HSE said the National Cervical Screening laboratory in Coombe Hospital is now at the appropriate level “for the number of samples expected to be processed when the laboratory resumes work upon reaccreditation”.

2. Libya

The death toll in Libya’s coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

Marie el-Drese, secretary-general of the aid group, told The Associated Press that a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city.

Health authorities had previously put the death toll in Derna at 5,500.

3. Think-Ins

Fine Gael, the Greens and Sinn Féin are all due to kick off their parliamentary party think-ins this morning, with Mary Lou McDonald back in action after a summer spent recovering from an operation.

McDonald and Varadkar will both fight for the limelight with press events scheduled to clash later this morning.

4. The Late Late is back

Patrick Kielty a tricky balance to strike at this week’s launch press conference for the Late Late – to give enough of a taste of what to expect so that reporters felt they had something to write about, while at the same time not really giving anything away at all.

He conceded that the format of the show would be ‘loose’ and ‘not too polished’.

The programme returns to RTÉ tonight at 9:35pm.

5. Luis Rubiales

Five days after resigning as Spain’s football chief, Luis Rubiales is due in court today on sexual assault charges over forcibly kissing women’s World Cup player Jenni Hermoso.

The 46-year-old has been summoned to Madrid’s Audiencia Nacional court at midday (1000 GMT) where he will appear before Judge Francisco de Jorge who is heading up the investigation.

At the hearing, which will be closed to the public, Rubiales will be questioned as a defendant in regards to allegations of “sexual assault”, a court statement said earlier this week.

6. Seán Quinn

Businessman Seán Quinn, who infamously went bankrupt in 2011 due to betting on shares in Anglo Irish Bank, has said that he was “never greedy for money” but was “greedy for success”.

In an interview with RTÉ’s PrimeTime as he releases a book about his life, Quinn has said that he made decisions that were “stupid” but “totally legal”.

7. Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden been indicted on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the US president’s son.

He is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

President Joe Biden’s son has also been under investigation for his business dealings.

8. Interest rate hikes

The ECB’s decision to raise its interest rates to the highest level since the launch of the euro will cause financial hardship to Irish homeowners and would-be homeowners and push more people into mortgage arrears, the Irish Times has reported.

Interest rates have risen by 0.25% in the tenth consecutive increase.