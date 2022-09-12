The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Cost of living crisis

1. More than seven in ten young people aged 18-24 are considering moving abroad because they think they would enjoy a better quality of life elsewhere.

That’s according to research carried out by RED C on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland.

NYCI has expressed concern at the findings of the survey, which were published today.

The representative body for voluntary youth organisations in Ireland said it shows “the severe impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on young people in Ireland” and it has issued a call “for action from the Government to prevent young people from moving abroad”.

Low places

2. A man is due before court this morning after a Garda was allegedly assaulted following Saturday night’s Garth Brooks concert.

A Garda spokesperson said: “In the course of responding to an isolated public order incident at an event in Croke Park on Saturday, a Garda member sustained a facial injury while assisting stewards.”

The Garda required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

Fighting back

3. Ukraine has announced fresh gains in its counter-offensive, including the recapture of the strategic city of Izyum in the country’s east, where Kyiv accused Russia of carrying out reprisal strikes against electricity infrastructure.

Throughout the weekend Ukraine claimed new military successes against Russia’s army in the east and south, the latest coming Sunday night when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Izyum “liberated”.

Moscow conceded having lost territory, and experts have said the confirmed recapture by Ukraine of the city would represent a serious blow to Moscow’s military ambitions in east Ukraine.

Sunday evening the eastern region experienced widespread electricity blackouts, which Zelenskyy said deliberately hit civilian infrastructure. He blamed “Russian terrorists”.

Queen’s death

4. The UK’s new king will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, Charles will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

Line of duty

5. A plaque has been unveiled in honour of Garda Michael Reynolds on the 47th anniversary of his killing.

While off duty on 11th September, 1975, Garda Reynolds came upon those responsible for an armed robbery at the Bank of Ireland in Killester, Dublin.

Though he was off duty, Garda Reynolds pursued the suspects to nearby St. Anne’s Park in Raheny.

While attempting to apprehend those responsible for the robbery, he was killed at close range in the line of duty.

Garda Reynolds was posthumously awarded a Gold Scott Medal, An Garda Síochána’s highest award for bravery.

Condolences

6. US President Joe Biden will attend the Queen’s funeral, officials have confirmed, amid reports that foreign heads of state will be asked to catch a coach to the service.

Dignitaries will travel to Westminster Abbey in escorted coaches and “because of tight security and road restrictions” they will be required to leave their private state vehicles behind, according to leaked documents, seen by Politico.

It reported that only heads of state and their spouses or partners will be invited to the event on September 19, due to limited space within the historic building.

It comes as the White House confirmed that Biden will attend the funeral, along with his wife Jill.

Troubles legacy bill

7. Hundreds of people gathered in Belfast yesterday to demand the scrapping of a contentious plan by the UK Government that is currently set for consideration by the House of Lords.

Relatives of those killed during the conflict were among those who protested in heavy rain outside Belfast City Hall against the controversial legislation being put through Parliament.

Demonstrators marched from various parts of the city ahead of the event outside the landmark building in central Belfast.

The majority of bereaved families in attendance lost loved ones in killings involving state forces.

Accessibility

8. A wheelchair user hit out at airlines after she was left without her wheelchair last week after it was broken on a flight from Dublin to Amsterdam.

Niamh Ní Hoireabhaird found that the wires of her motorised wheelchair had been heavily damaged after it was placed in the cargo hold on a Ryanair flight.

Advocacy manager of the Irish Wheelchair Association, Joan Carthy, told The Journal that taking a wheelchair through an airport is like hoping for the best because of how unpredictable the situation could become.

Her organisation frequently deals with wheelchair users who are left feeling stranded with a loss of independence.