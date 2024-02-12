LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
EU response to Gaza conflict
1. In our lead story today, Rónán Duffy reports that the European Union’s standing has been damaged among three-in-four Irish young people and two-thirds of people overall as a result of the bloc’s response to the current conflict in Gaza.
In the first poll on voting preferences and sentiment ahead of June’s European elections, The Journal/Ireland Thinks found that those surveyed across all aged groups were markedly unsatisfied with the EU’s handling of the conflict.
Rafah
2. Predawn Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed dozens of people today, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said in a statement.
The statement revised upward the ministry’s earlier toll, saying that now “around 100″ have been killed in the strikes on the city along the Egyptian border.
Sinn Féin in the lead
3. Over a quarter of voters intend to give a Sinn Féin candidate their first preference in the upcoming European elections in June, according to a new The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll published today.
In the first poll of a series ahead of the European Parliament elections, 26% said they intend to vote Sinn Féin, while 19% said they will vote for Fianna Fáil and another 19% opted for Fine Gael.
Superbowl
4. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl overnight, beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.
It’s the team’s third National Football League championship in five season.
Athlete death
5. Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach have died in an accident in Kenya, it has been announced.
Kenyan member of parliament Gideon Kimaiyo confirmed the pair’s death in a statement on X.
US Politics
6. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was admitted to a critical care ward with a bladder issue after he transferred his duties to his deputy Sunday, the Pentagon said, as he battles prostate cancer.
Mass bomber
7. The alleged mastermind of a bombing at a Catholic mass in the southern Philippines has died after a clash between members of a pro-Islamic State group and government troops, officials say.
Four people were killed and dozens wounded in the December 3 attack on worshippers inside a university gym in Marawi, the country’s largest Muslim city, that was later claimed by the Islamic State group.
New TikToker
8. US President Joe Biden belatedly joined TikTok on Sunday, marking his debut on the social media platform with a 26-second video.
AC?DC to take Croker
9. Iconic rock group AC/DC are to play a concert in Dublin’s Croke Park this summer.
The Australian rockers are set to play 21 dates in 10 countries as part of their ‘Power Up’ tour, concluding in Croke Park on 24 August.
