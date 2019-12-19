This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Donald Trump’s impeachment, another heat record in Australia, and a woman raped by her foster father speaks out.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 8:00 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IMPEACHMENT: Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

2. #COURTS: A young woman who was raped by her foster dad when she was 16 years old has spoken out about her “terrifying” ordeal in order to help other victims of assault.

3. #HOT: Australia set a record for its hottest day for the second day in-a-row, with an average national temperature of 41.9 degrees, a full degree higher than previously.

4. #MURPHY’S LAW: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that recent controversies involving Verona Murphy and Dara Murphy have caused “reputational damage” to Fine Gael.

5. #BREAKING TRENDS: The number of men who smoke tobacco has stopped rising for the first time, according to a World Health Organization report.

6. #HSE: A new government proposal plans to hire more hospital consultants and to offer them more money to commit to a new public-only work contract, reports RTÉ.

7. #BUILD UP: The housing charity Peter McVerry Trust has hit its housing target 12 months ahead of schedule, and plans to add 100 more housing units next year. 

8. #LICENCE TO PRINT: The Oireachtas print facility produced 9,000 newsletters for a ‘Timothy Dalton’, who is categorized as a Fianna Fáil TD in the FOI release, reports the Irish Independent.

