#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Boosters get a boost, ‘wild west’ for fertility treatment, and a big day for Boris.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,363 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5629420
Image: Shutterstock/Regina Foster
Image: Shutterstock/Regina Foster

Updated 9 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING, ALL.

A bumper news morning today, here’s what’s happening.

1. Booster boost

The Government is accelerating its Covid booster vaccine programme, as emerging evidence indicates reduced protection from vaccines against the new Omicron variant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said last night that he had accepted a recommendation from NIAC to reduce the gap between a person’s last vaccination and a booster dose from six months for most vaccines, to three months.

2. Electricity prices

Plans for a one-off electricity credit of €100 per household will go before Cabinet today. It might take a couple of months for the reduction to appear on people’s bills as the measure will require new legislation.

3. Youth mental health

Over a fifth of young men and almost a third of young women are experiencing symptoms of depression, according to a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

The ESRI study shows that 22% of men and 32% of women aged 20 years old scored highly for symptoms of depression. The results of the survey, show that higher levels of depressive symptoms are associated with previous experience of symptoms as a teenager.

4. IVF treatment investigation

An investigation by Noteworthy published on The Journal today has found that numerous decisions have not been finalised on long-promised public IVF services, and that some people are using house deposits to pay for fertility treatment

A lack of legislation around assisted human reproduction tech is leaving Ireland a ‘Wild West’ when it comes to fertility treatment, MEP Frances Fitzgerald said.

5. Foggy Tue

A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for the whole country this morning until 9am. After the weather warning ends, it will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most.

6. Vacant properties

Dublin City Council is to tell an Oireachtas committee today that there are “no low hanging fruit” when it comes to vacant residential units in Dublin that could be made available for use.

Richard Shakespeare, Deputy Chief Executive of the council, will tell the housing committee today that a property can appear to be “vacant”, but upon investigation, the council has found that it actually is “occupied” and “in use”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

7. Bojo’s big day

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his time as British Prime Minister, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest proposal for further pandemic restrictions, which will include requiring Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues

More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the British Government’s Plan B for England; it’s reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place this evening.

8. Afghanistan programme

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed that the Afghan Admission Programme will open for applications on Thursday, which enable current or former Afghan nationals living legally in Ireland to apply to have their close family members, who are living in Afghanistan or who have recently fled to territories bordering Afghanistan, to apply for temporary residence in Ireland.

9. High temperatures

A temperature of 38C in Siberia during a heatwave in summer 2020 has been recognised as a record for the Arctic, by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The heatwave fuelled devastating fires, drove massive sea loss and played a major role in 2020 being one of the three hottest years on record, the UN weather and climate body said.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie