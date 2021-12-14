The 9 at 9: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING, ALL.

A bumper news morning today, here’s what’s happening.

1. Booster boost

The Government is accelerating its Covid booster vaccine programme, as emerging evidence indicates reduced protection from vaccines against the new Omicron variant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said last night that he had accepted a recommendation from NIAC to reduce the gap between a person’s last vaccination and a booster dose from six months for most vaccines, to three months.

2. Electricity prices

Plans for a one-off electricity credit of €100 per household will go before Cabinet today. It might take a couple of months for the reduction to appear on people’s bills as the measure will require new legislation.

3. Youth mental health

Over a fifth of young men and almost a third of young women are experiencing symptoms of depression, according to a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

The ESRI study shows that 22% of men and 32% of women aged 20 years old scored highly for symptoms of depression. The results of the survey, show that higher levels of depressive symptoms are associated with previous experience of symptoms as a teenager.

4. IVF treatment investigation

An investigation by Noteworthy published on The Journal today has found that numerous decisions have not been finalised on long-promised public IVF services, and that some people are using house deposits to pay for fertility treatment

A lack of legislation around assisted human reproduction tech is leaving Ireland a ‘Wild West’ when it comes to fertility treatment, MEP Frances Fitzgerald said.

5. Foggy Tue

A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for the whole country this morning until 9am. After the weather warning ends, it will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most.

6. Vacant properties

Dublin City Council is to tell an Oireachtas committee today that there are “no low hanging fruit” when it comes to vacant residential units in Dublin that could be made available for use.

Richard Shakespeare, Deputy Chief Executive of the council, will tell the housing committee today that a property can appear to be “vacant”, but upon investigation, the council has found that it actually is “occupied” and “in use”.

7. Bojo’s big day

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his time as British Prime Minister, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest proposal for further pandemic restrictions, which will include requiring Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues

More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the British Government’s Plan B for England; it’s reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place this evening.

8. Afghanistan programme

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed that the Afghan Admission Programme will open for applications on Thursday, which enable current or former Afghan nationals living legally in Ireland to apply to have their close family members, who are living in Afghanistan or who have recently fled to territories bordering Afghanistan, to apply for temporary residence in Ireland.

9. High temperatures

A temperature of 38C in Siberia during a heatwave in summer 2020 has been recognised as a record for the Arctic, by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The heatwave fuelled devastating fires, drove massive sea loss and played a major role in 2020 being one of the three hottest years on record, the UN weather and climate body said.