The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. Schools

A teachers’ union has warned that reopening schools without introducing additional safety measures would be an “unacceptable risk” and called for a “staggered reopening”. Another teacher’s union has said it’s too early to say whether a staggered reopening is necessary – and they would know more about how many teachers are out because of Covid or close contact rules on Thursday, when schools are due to return.

A meeting between the Minister for Education Norma Foley, Department officials, unions and public health representatives is to take place today.

2. Theranos guilty verdict

Former US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.

Jurors took seven days of deliberations to reach their verdict, finding her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system that could run an array of tests on just a few drops of blood.

3. Minimum alcohol pricing

The Government’s minimum pricing rules on alcohol take effect from today, which means 1 gram of alcohol has to be sold for at least €0.10. This means that as of this morning, a 70cl bottle of whiskey or gin can’t be sold for less than €22.09, a 70cl bottle of vodka for less than €20.71, a 750ml bottle of wine for less than €7.40 and a pint of lager for less than €1.93.

4. House prices

There was a 9.7% increase in asking prices for residential properties nationwide in 2021, alongside a record low of 11,300 homes listed for sale on MyHome.ie, according to the latest quarterly report by the site in association with Davy.

5. Nursing home complaints

During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, multiple allegations were made regarding a lack of social distancing, staff not adhering to guidelines and visitation issues in nursing homes across Ireland. Further complaints about nursing homes were also raised throughout 2021 regarding alleged abuse, unexplained injuries and poor hygiene standards, in documents seen by The Journal.

6. Naas named cleanest town

Litter levels in Irish cities and towns have risen slightly in the past year, a survey has indicated. Dublin’s North Inner City was branded a litter blackspot, Naas was named Ireland’s cleanest town for 2021, while Galvone in Limerick city improved significantly, rising six places in the rankings.

The top nine places in Ireland that were deemed ‘cleaner than European norms’ are as follows, and in this order: Naas, Portlaoise, Ennis, Leixlip, Arklow, Dún Laoghaire, Fermoy, Longford, and Kilkenny.

7. Prince Andrew court case

Prince Andrew’s lawyers will use a court hearing to urge a New York judge to throw out a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal. His attorneys are expected to argue that a once-confidential settlement between accuser Virginia Giuffre and late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein unveiled last night protects Andrew from litigation.

8. The Trumps

New York’s Attorney General has issued subpoenas to former president Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.