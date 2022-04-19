#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Offensive in eastern Ukraine begins, police attacked in Derry cemetery, and a spike in ‘cloned’ Instagram accounts.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,861 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741701
Image: Shutterstock/Marys Poly
Image: Shutterstock/Marys Poly

WELL HELLO ALL. Happy Tuesday.

The first in-person teachers conference will be starting later today, with Education Minister Norma Foley due to address the event. There will also be a renewed focus on Ukraine as an offensive in the Donbas region gets underway.

Here’s what’s happening in the world today.

1. Ukraine

Russia has launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

2. A first-hand account

Over 50 days in, things have changed at the main border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, our reporter Céimin Burke reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

We’re used to seeing women and children – often accompanied by pets – stream across the border from Ukraine, bringing with them as much as they can carry, Burke writes.

What’s different now though, is that there are as many – or almost as many – people going back, crossing the border in the other direction to return to their homes in Ukraine.

3. Republican parade in Derry

The PSNI has said that its officers had come under attack yesterday, after a republican parade was held in Derry to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising.

4. Cloned Insta accounts

An Internet monitoring website overseen by the Department of Justice has warned of an “emerging trend” of intimate image abuse from scam accounts on Instagram. Hotline.ie has warned of an increase in what they call ‘cloned Instagram accounts’ – in which scammers will impersonate real women and post links to porn claiming to be of them.

5. Fatal Donegal crash

A man aged in his 20s has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Donegal. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. Carers

The Irish Independent reports that parents will be allowed up to five days off work to care for sick children under new legislation being brought to Cabinet.

7. Riots in Sweden 

Swedish police have said the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced that their baby son has died. It comes after the couple announced in October that they were expecting twins. ”Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment,” a statement said.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie