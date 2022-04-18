#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 18 April 2022
Zelenskyy says Russia has started a large-scale offensive to take the Donbas region

“No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves,” Zel

By AFP Monday 18 Apr 2022, 9:59 PM
Zelenskyy in an image from a video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has said Russia’s much-anticipated large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region had begun.

“We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive,” he said on Telegram.

“No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves.”

Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts on the Donbas region that pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.

Shortly before Zelenskyy’s address, the regional governor of the eastern Lugansk region Sergiy Gaiday also announced the beginning of Russia’s much-anticipated attack.

“It’s hell. The offensive has begun, the one we’ve been talking about for weeks. There’s constant fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, fighting in other peaceful cities,” he said on Facebook.

Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in eastern Ukraine today, according to local authorities.

A large Russian offensive in the Donbas region had been predicted by Ukraine’s army for weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he launched the military operation to save the region’s Russian-speaking population from a “genocide” carried out by a “neo-Nazi” Kyiv regime.

Putin recognised the independence of two self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Lugansk shortly before the full-scale Russian invasion began on 24 February.

