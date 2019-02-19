The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEALTH: The top ten percent of Ireland’s population receives almost 25% of the national income, according to a report published today.

2. #ABORTION SERVICES: Thirty five pro-choice groups have written to Minister for Health Simon Harris criticising limited rural abortion services and a lack of safe access zones; the Irish Times reports that 274 GPs have signed up to provide abortions.

3. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee and Independent TD Michael Harty will vote no-confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris, reports the Irish Times and RTÉ.

4. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that Ireland is “spending hundreds of millions of euro preparing for a no-deal Brexit”, as Attorney General Geoffrey Cox prepares to brief the House of Commons and the EU on “alternative arrangements”.

5. #STORMONT, ASSEMBLE: Civil servants in Northern Ireland are being offered bonus payments of £1,500 to take on duties if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

6. #ISRAEL WINNER: From “this will be tricky” to advising staff to “resist” replying, Eurovision 2019 is a politically tense topic for RTÉ, FOI documents show.

7. #FAKE NEWS AT ONE: Bryan Dobson is the latest Irish broadcaster to feature in fake advertisements being promoted on Facebook, the Times Ireland edition reports.

8. #MIND THE GAP: More of Dublin’s rail stations are set to become staffless this year despite local opposition to automation and concerns around security.

