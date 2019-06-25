The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TENSIONS: Iran says US sanctions on its leaders are a “permanent closure” of diplomacy with Washington.

2. #NEXT STEP: Eir could roll out the National Broadband Plan for less than €1 billion, the Oireachtas Communications Committee will be told today.

3. #GARDA CAMS: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will today seek Cabinet approval to draft new legislation to allow gardaí wear body-worn cameras.

4. #US: Donald Trump has dismissed allegations of sexual assault made by advice columnist E Jean Carroll. The US President said “she’s not my type” in response.

5. #HOUSING CRISIS: A new contract has been put out to tender to provide Housing First services in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow for the first time.

6. #NA DÉISE: Around 60 members of Fine Gael’s Waterford branch has passed a motion of no confidence in its sitting TD John Deasy, reports RTÉ.

7. #GREEN SPACE: The Peace Park in Dublin’s city centre will reopen tomorrow after years of closure due to anti-social behaviour.

8. #MONEY MATTERS: The government will publish its Summer Economic Statement today, setting out its stall for next year’s Budget.

