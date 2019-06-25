This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

US sanctions with Iran, the cost of the National Broadband Plan, and Paschal Donohue’s summer economic statement.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 7:56 AM
30 minutes ago 1,444 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/De Repente
Image: Shutterstock/De Repente

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TENSIONS: Iran says US sanctions on its leaders are a “permanent closure” of diplomacy with Washington.

2. #NEXT STEP: Eir could roll out the National Broadband Plan for less than €1 billion, the Oireachtas Communications Committee will be told today.

3. #GARDA CAMS: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will today seek Cabinet approval to draft new legislation to allow gardaí wear body-worn cameras.

4. #US: Donald Trump has dismissed allegations of sexual assault made by advice columnist E Jean Carroll. The US President said “she’s not my type” in response.

5. #HOUSING CRISIS: A new contract has been put out to tender to provide Housing First services in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow for the first time.

6. #NA DÉISE: Around 60 members of Fine Gael’s Waterford branch has passed a motion of no confidence in its sitting TD John Deasy, reports RTÉ.

7. #GREEN SPACE: The Peace Park in Dublin’s city centre will reopen tomorrow after years of closure due to anti-social behaviour.

8. #MONEY MATTERS: The government will publish its Summer Economic Statement today, setting out its stall for next year’s Budget.

TheJournal.ie, with the support of Volkswagen, brings you the nine things you need to know as you start your day, every day. Check back in at the same time on Monday/tomorrow. Good morning.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

