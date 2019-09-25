The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: The UK newspapers have given their reaction to yesterday’s momentous Supreme Court ruling.

2. #BREXIT 2.0: Stockpiles of medicines to last until the New Year are in place in case of a “worst case scenario” no-deal Brexit.

3. #AIR QUALITY: The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 1,180 people are prematurely dying each year in Ireland due to poor air quality.

4. #CENTRAL BANK: New rules published today will allow customers to see how much commission their brokers are receiving from financial firms and ban the acceptance of hospitality gifts.

5. #PLACIDO DOMINGO: The Spanish opera star is withdrawing from all future performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera after a serious of sexual misconduct allegations.

6. #HOME HELP: Over one thousand names have been added to home help waiting list in space of four months as the total surges to 7,300.

7. #IMPEACHMENT: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

8. #WETLANDS: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told the Dáil a council depositing silt that destroyed an area of wetlands in Tallaght “demands an inquiry”.

