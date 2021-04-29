#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Covid-19 restrictions being eased over the next few weeks is making the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 8:00 AM
1. #GIMME THOSE LEAKS: From 10 May, inter-county travel ban is to lifted, hairdressers and barbers are to open, and click and collect will return under plans to be announced later today on Ireland’s summer reopening.

2. #FUTURE OF WORK: Dublin city has been shaken by the pandemic but the man in charge of bringing people back into the capital is hopeful for its future.

3. #UNIONISM: A DUP leadership contest has been launched – House of Commons MP Jeffrey Donaldson and Stormont MLA Edwin Poots are the favourites to take over.

4. #COVID HOSPITALISATIONS: There are 151 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 44 in ICU as of last night.

5. #BIDEN TIME: US President Joe Biden declared in his first address to Congress that “America is rising anew” on the verge of overcoming the historic pandemic.

6. #CASH FOR CURTAINS: The Guardian reports on the reaction of the UK press to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reaction in the House of Commons yesterday to accusations that he got a private donor to refurbish his apartment.

7. #GETS A PASS: The Irish Times reports that passport production is set to be deemed an essential service under new plans to be brought to Cabinet by Minister Simon Coveney.

8. #JUNIOR MINISTER: LMFM is reporting that Justice Minister and Meath East TD Helen McEntee has given birth to a baby boy.

