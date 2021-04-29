The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GIMME THOSE LEAKS: From 10 May, inter-county travel ban is to lifted, hairdressers and barbers are to open, and click and collect will return under plans to be announced later today on Ireland’s summer reopening.
2. #FUTURE OF WORK: Dublin city has been shaken by the pandemic but the man in charge of bringing people back into the capital is hopeful for its future.
3. #UNIONISM: A DUP leadership contest has been launched – House of Commons MP Jeffrey Donaldson and Stormont MLA Edwin Poots are the favourites to take over.
4. #COVID HOSPITALISATIONS: There are 151 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 44 in ICU as of last night.
5. #BIDEN TIME: US President Joe Biden declared in his first address to Congress that “America is rising anew” on the verge of overcoming the historic pandemic.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #CASH FOR CURTAINS: The Guardian reports on the reaction of the UK press to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reaction in the House of Commons yesterday to accusations that he got a private donor to refurbish his apartment.
7. #GETS A PASS: The Irish Times reports that passport production is set to be deemed an essential service under new plans to be brought to Cabinet by Minister Simon Coveney.
8. #JUNIOR MINISTER: LMFM is reporting that Justice Minister and Meath East TD Helen McEntee has given birth to a baby boy.
COMMENTS