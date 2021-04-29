There are 151 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 44 in ICU

THERE WERE 151 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospital as of last night.

Hospitalisation figures have been gradually reducing in recent weeks, from a peak in January amid a third wave of Covid-19. As of 8pm yesterday evening, there were 151 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

As of 6.30pm, there were 44 people with Covid-19 in ICU.

There were 153 patients with Covid-19 in hospital at 8am yesterday morning, with 45 people in ICU.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (18), Tallaght Hospital (17) and University Hospital Limerick (13).

Ireland’s total number of Covid-19 cases where hospitalisation has been required is 14,192, with 1,502 people requiring care in ICU.

HSE chief Paul Reid said this morning: “After a long period for all, it seems that we are turning onto a much better road.

“We do so with our hospitals & health service in a better place, a rapidly scaling up vaccination supply and strong awareness from everyone of what works & the risks. Let’s keep motoring.”

Other epidemiological indicators show that Ireland has a Covid-19 test positivity rating of 2.7% in the last seven days, with a seven-day incidence per 100,000 of the population of 66.5, and a five-day moving average of 424.

There have been over 1 million vaccine first doses administered in Ireland, with 403,302 second vaccine doses given.