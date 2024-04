GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Long Covid

1. An advocacy group for people suffering from symptoms of Long Covid is calling on the Government to urgently review how people with the condition are cared for.

Recognition

2. The United Nations Security Council will vote Thursday on the Palestinians’ application to become a full UN member state, several diplomatic sources have told AFP.

Harris’s first EU Council

3. Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he will make his “strong view” known to EU leaders today in Brussels that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Safeguarding

4. A national safeguarding body should be set up to look after the health, safety and welfare of at-risk adults, a new report has recommended.

The Law Reform Commission’s report calls for an overarching safeguarding framework in Ireland, which would set out duties and obligations to prevent and respond to harm of at-risk adults.

Sydney

5. Australian police have defended their decision to declare a 16-year-old’s alleged stabbing of a bishop in a Sydney church a “terrorist” act as community leaders fretted over its impact.

Trump trial

6. The first six jurors, including one Irish person, have been chosen for Donald Trump’s hush money trial after lawyers grilled members of the jury pool about their social media posts, political views and personal lives to decide whether they can sit in fair judgment of the former US president.

Pubs

7. Despite over an 8% drop in the number of pubs over the over 10 years, Ireland still has the third highest number of pubs per capita in the world, according to a new study.

Misogyny

8. An experiment conducted by Dublin City University has found that the algorithms of some social media platforms are feeding male-identified accounts misogynistic and anti-feminist content.