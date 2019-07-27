This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stepanek Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Stepanek Photography

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #INJURY CLAIMS: Figures from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board show that Longford is the county in Ireland with the highest proportion of personal injury awards.

2. #BORDER WALL: The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump allowing him to proceed with his Border Wall. 

3. #SOUTH KOREA: Two people have died after a balcony collapsed at a South Korean nightclub last night. 

4. #FAKE IPHONES: Gardaí in Blanchardstown have been made aware of a conman selling fake iPhones from his shop in west Dublin.

5. #CHILDCARE: Child to staff ratios, poor pay and cutting corners for inspections are just some of the issues facing people in parts of Ireland’s childcare industry. 

6. #THE UNION: The DUP has criticised the Irish government for “unhelpful” language when speaking about Brexit and Northern Ireland.

7. #SYRIA: Over 400,000 people have been displaced by air raids in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN has said.

8. #POOLBEG: Nama has said it is looking for bidders to invest in developing 37.2 acre land in Poolbeg West for residential and commercial use.

9. #WEATHER: Today is set to be dry and sunny with temperatures reaching 22 degrees in some parts of the country. 

