The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #INJURY CLAIMS: Figures from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board show that Longford is the county in Ireland with the highest proportion of personal injury awards.

2. #BORDER WALL: The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump allowing him to proceed with his Border Wall.

3. #SOUTH KOREA: Two people have died after a balcony collapsed at a South Korean nightclub last night.

4. #FAKE IPHONES: Gardaí in Blanchardstown have been made aware of a conman selling fake iPhones from his shop in west Dublin.

5. #CHILDCARE: Child to staff ratios, poor pay and cutting corners for inspections are just some of the issues facing people in parts of Ireland’s childcare industry.

6. #THE UNION: The DUP has criticised the Irish government for “unhelpful” language when speaking about Brexit and Northern Ireland.

7. #SYRIA: Over 400,000 people have been displaced by air raids in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN has said.

8. #POOLBEG: Nama has said it is looking for bidders to invest in developing 37.2 acre land in Poolbeg West for residential and commercial use.

9. #WEATHER: Today is set to be dry and sunny with temperatures reaching 22 degrees in some parts of the country.