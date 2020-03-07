The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 18. Of the five new cases, three were associated with travel from north Italy.

2. #GRAND PRINCESS: Twenty-one people on board a cruise ship off the Californian coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 crew members.

3. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Anti-social behaviour on public transport will not be tackled by a dedicated arm of An Garda Síochána, despite what union reps have described as a “spike” in the number of serious incidents on public transport.

4. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Up to 20 people are to be charged by Gardaí with naming the boys who murdered Ana Kriegel, the Irish Daily Star reports.

5. #PURE IN HEART: A Catholic youth charity that has told teens in sex education talks that condoms fail one in six times and taped them together by the wrist to demonstrate the consequences of having multiple sexual partners is now planning to target primary schools.

6. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Mary Ellen O’Donnell, who was last seen in Cork city a week ago.

7. #CHIEF OF STAFF: US President Donald Trump has announced staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff – the fourth person to hold the position since he took office.

8. #EXPLAINER: What is contact tracing? Put simply, it’s when authorities trace those who’ve been in close contact with someone with an infection to see who else may be at risk.

9. #KEVIN LUNNEY: A man in his 30s has been released without charge by Gardaí, after he was arrested in relation to the abduction and torture of QIH director Kevin Lunney.