This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 5,330 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5036999
Image: Shutterstock/Daria Minaeva
Image: Shutterstock/Daria Minaeva

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Five new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to 18. Of the five new cases, three were associated with travel from north Italy.

2. #GRAND PRINCESS: Twenty-one people on board a cruise ship off the Californian coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 crew members.

3. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Anti-social behaviour on public transport will not be tackled by a dedicated arm of An Garda Síochána, despite what union reps have described as a “spike” in the number of serious incidents on public transport.

4. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Up to 20 people are to be charged by Gardaí with naming the boys who murdered Ana Kriegel, the Irish Daily Star reports.

5. #PURE IN HEART: A Catholic youth charity that has told teens in sex education talks that condoms fail one in six times and taped them together by the wrist to demonstrate the consequences of having multiple sexual partners is now planning to target primary schools.

6. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Mary Ellen O’Donnell, who was last seen in Cork city a week ago.

7. #CHIEF OF STAFF: US President Donald Trump has announced staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff – the fourth person to hold the position since he took office.

8. #EXPLAINER: What is contact tracing? Put simply, it’s when authorities trace those who’ve been in close contact with someone with an infection to see who else may be at risk.

9. #KEVIN LUNNEY: A man in his 30s has been released without charge by Gardaí, after he was arrested in relation to the abduction and torture of QIH director Kevin Lunney.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie