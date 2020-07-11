The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Anton Chernov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALLIED FORCES: President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime ally Roger Stone, shielding the veteran Republican operative from 40 months behind bars.

2. #FACE COVERINGS: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has signed into law new regulations that make it mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport. The rules come into effect from Monday.

3. #GREEN PARTY: Green Party leadership candidates Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin will take part in the second of three online membership hustings – in this one, Dublin candidates can ask the leaders questions (watch out for Neasa Hourigan’s).

4. #RIP: A French bus driver who was badly beaten by passengers after asking them to wear face coverings in line with coronavirus rules has died, his family said.

5. #THE COURTS: The courts are planning ways to deal with the “growing backlog of cases” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic – but will still take their summer break.

6. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Malaysia will open an inquest into the death of a Nóra Quoirin whose body was found in the jungle after she disappeared from a resort.

7. #PRESIDENT PASCHAL: Ireland is staring down the barrel of an unprecedented economic contraction so why exactly has the minister for finance decided to take on a second, part-time job? Here’s your answer.

8. #INTERVIEW: Housing minister Darragh O’Brien has said he wants the rent freeze and the ban on evictions extended.

9. #FLIGHT RISK: Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is in jail on charges she helped him sexually abuse young women and girls, should be released to home arrest while she awaits trial, her lawyers say.