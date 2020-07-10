This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks $5 million bail release in Epstein-related case

Her lawyers cited the coronavirus risk in jail as reason to release her on $5 million bond.

By Press Association Friday 10 Jul 2020, 10:01 PM
28 minutes ago 3,634 Views No Comments
Ghislaine Maxwell
Image: Chris Ison via PA Images
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell
Image: Chris Ison via PA Images

A CLOSE ASSOCIATE of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is in jail on charges she helped him sexually abuse young women and girls, should be released to home arrest while she awaits trial, her lawyers say.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested last week at her New Hampshire estate before being moved to New York City to face the federal charges.

Maxwell (58) has been detained at a lock-up in Brooklyn without bail. Prosecutors have labelled her an “extreme risk of flight” and said they want her jailed until trial.

In court papers, her lawyers cited the coronavirus risk in jail as reason to release her on $5 million bond.

A judge has set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and to arraign Maxwell on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997 at his homes in New York City, Florida, and New Mexico – and at Maxwell’s residence in London.

She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some claims against her “absolute rubbish”.

The billionaire was found dead on 10 August 2019 in a federal jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Press Association

