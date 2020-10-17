#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 8:59 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The Taoiseach and Ministers will meet today to consider NPHET’s recommendation that the entire country moves to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions for six weeks. 

2. #COVID-19: 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, and 1,299 cases in Northern Ireland. 

3. #PARIS: Terror has struck France for the second time in three weeks after the gruesome beheading of a history teacher in a Paris suburb.

4. #NEW ZEALAND: Polling places have opened on election day in New Zealand as Jacinda Ardern seeks a second term as prime minister.

5. #BALLYFERMOT: Gardaí in Dublin have arrested and charged a man following a stabbing incident in the Kylemore Road area of Ballyfermot yesterday evening. 

6. #UNITED STATES: More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes.

7. #DIRECT PROVISION: A report investigating how to replace the Direct Provision system will go to Cabinet next week.

8. #FITNESS: Gym owners have set up a petition calling on the government to allow them to open their businesses under Level 4 and 5

9. #BELFAST: A man is due to appear in court this morning in Belfast following a series of attacks on women earlier this week. 

