Sunday 28 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Sunday morning.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #HYDE & SEEK: Creche owner Anne Davy was instructed by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to pay €500 to the tenant for allegedly breaching her obligations as a landlord.

2. #TRAFFIC-FREE: Dublin’s College Green is set to be pedestrianised today for the 2nd Sunday in a row. 

3. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has been hit with new accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an “infested mess”.

4. #INFLUENCERS: Ireland’s advertising watchdog is still fielding dozens of complaints related to the promotional practices of bloggers and social media stars.

5. #REEK SUNDAY: Pilgrims are set to climb Croagh Patrick for the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage today. 

6. #HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong have come under criticism after using tear gas to disperse protesters in Yuen Long yesterday. 

7. #RUSSIA: Police have arrested more than 1,000 people who gathered in Moscow to demand free and fair elections yesterday.

8. #BREXIT: Michael Gove has said the British government is “operating on the assumption” that Britain will leave the EU without a deal on 31 October.

9. #WEATHER: Today is set to be generally dry, except for a few passing showers, with the best of the sunshine across the south of the country. 

