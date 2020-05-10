The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: We take a look inside the State’s response to Covid-19 in Direct Provision, which one Department of Justice official described as “firefighting”.

2. #LEAVING CERT: Teachers’ union the ASTI has advised its members to “engage” in the calculated grades system this year, after the Department of Education pledged that it is a once-off. It’s also called for full marks to be awarded for oral and practical tests.

3. #KAWASAKI DISEASE: Three young people in New York state have died of what Governor Andrew Cuomo said may be “a Covid-related illness” in children.

4. #JOHNNY RONAN: Developer Johnny Ronan has told the Irish Independent that he has “apologised and meant it”, in relation to the viral video where Ronan is seen coughing and joking about the coronavirus in February.

5. #AIR CORPS: A new aircraft worth more than €5 million has been procured by the government to help the Defence Forces’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #TEACHING JOBS: Social care workers at Oberstown youth detention centre in Dublin have been instructed by their union not to carry out any teaching duties due to changes brought in at the centre since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. #US: Former president Barack Obama has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it an “absolute chaotic disaster”.

8. #DUBLIN PEOPLE: The directors of North Dublin Publications Ltd, which publishes titles including Northside People and Southside People, have closed its business reports RTÉ.

9. #UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce a five-phase plan to ease restrictions in the UK at 7pm today, which will be implemented from tomorrow.