Sunday 9 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,935 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BANKS: The general secretary of the Financial Services Union has said staff in the banking sector shouldn’t pay the price for the impact of Covid-19 on the sector. 

2. #DRUMCONDRA: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man whose body was found at his home in St. Michael’s Road, Drumcondra last night. 

3. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump has signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

4. #DOG THEFTS: Gardaí investigating the theft of dogs from family homes believe the criminals are attempting to breed thoroughbred animals to make quick money

5. #THE SKIES: The Perseids, considered be the best meteor shower of the year, will be visible over Ireland in the coming days.

6. #SOUTH AMERICA: Brazil has passed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, with the country showing no signs of crushing the disease five months after its first reported case.

7. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 174 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with one new death reported.

8. #MORTGAGES: Applicants who are in receipt of the wage subsidy scheme are facing problems not only with the banks on moving to drawdown – but also with a government-backed mortgage scheme for first-time buyers.

9. #BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters have stormed the foreign ministry in Beirut as anger boiled over a deadly blast that made hundreds of thousands homeless and shocked the world.

Cónal Thomas
