Sunday 24 April 2022
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Childcare supports to increase, eight people killed in Odessa strike, and French voters go to the polls.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 24 Apr 2022, 8:58 AM
shutterstock_567659425 Source: Shutterstock/Stefanovic Mina

MAIDIN MHAITH, a chairde.

Here are the stories you need to know this morning.

1. Childcare

The Government is planning to focus on reducing the rocketing cost of childcare in the Budget in October, senior sources have said. This year’s Budget will “be hopefully more about helping parents with the actual costs,” one person with knowledge of the situation told The Journal.

2. Ukraine

Ukraine has accused Russia of killing eight people, including an infant, in a strike on the southern city of Odessa that all but buried hopes of a truce for Orthodox Easter.

It comes as the latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol failed yesterday, and as Zelenskyy criticized a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow before Kyiv.

3. Young Northern Ireland voters

First-time and young voters in Northern Ireland are gearing up ahead of the 5 May Assembly election, with a variety of issues to take centre stage on polling day. Speaking to some young voters on doors in South Belfast, one of the main concerns raised was the cost of living.

4. French election

Voting stations opened in mainland France for the presidential run-off vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, with preliminary results set to be posted starting at 8pm (or 7pm Irish time).

5. Dáil privilege

The Sunday Independent reports today that between 10 to 14 Government ministers or ministers of state have claimed almost €260,000 in a special allowance that allows them to buy or rent a second home in Dublin.

6. Pear-shaped

The Happy Pear twins have been criticised for posting a video to their account, which has since been deleted, that claimed that you can reduce your risk of developing breast cancer through eating mushrooms. In a Sunday Times article published today, health professionals have criticised the claims as untrue.

7. Courts

A 35-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with robbing Alan Bourke (48) of cans of alcohol and a bicycle in Limerick city last week.

8. Ukrainian refugees

The Business Post reports on the gaps emerging in the State’s coordination in responding to the influx of Ukrainian refugees and how to house them appropriately.

9. Sexual misconduct allegations in Westminster

Three Conservative cabinet ministers and two Labour shadow cabinet ministers have been reported to a parliamentary watchdog that deals with complaints against MPs, it has been reported.

The Sunday Times said the three members of Boris Johnson’s team and two from Keir Starmer’s are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
