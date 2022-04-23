35-year-old man in court charged with robbing Limerick fatal assault victim

A 35-YEAR-OLD MAN has appeared in court charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol and a bicycle in Limerick city on Friday, April 15th last.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court today at 5.20pm, Garda Dean Landers told the court that Mark Ryan of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick made ‘no reply’ in response to charge at 1.35pm on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Ryan is charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at Parnell Street, Limerick city last Friday week.

Garda Landers of Roxboro Rd Garda Station in Limerick told the court that Ryan was arrested at his home at 8.40pm on Friday, April 22nd and conveyed to Roxboro Rd Garda Station.

Solicitor for Ryan, John Herbert told Judge Mary Cashin that there would be no application for bail and that Ryan could be remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Herbert asked that Ryan be produced in court for the execution of a number of district court warrants.

Herbert said: “It is our intention to deal with those matters on Tuesday.”

On Friday night, April 15th, Alan Bourke (48) from St Mary’s Park in Limerick, was found seriously injured on the forecourt outside Colbert train station on Parnell Street in Limerick and he later died in hospital.

The father of one was buried on Friday and he was remembered for his “great sporting life”, during which he played soccer and rugby for Ireland at junior level.

In court, Herbert asked that he be assigned legal aid for Ryan after telling Judge Cashin that he is a suitable candidate as he is an unemployed man.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid and remanded Ryan in custody and ordered that Ryan be produced in Limerick District Court for Tuesday.

Gardaí said on Saturday that a second man, also aged in his 30s, was charged a in relation to the matter.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court tomorrow at 12pm.

A woman aged in her 30s who was arrested on Sunday, 17th April was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.