Domestic violence

1. In our main story this morning, Jane Moore reports from Dublin District Family Court, where applications for interim barring and interim protection orders from several women are regularly heard.

According to Women’s Aid, the housing crisis may be the root cause of an increase in the number of domestic violence orders being sought by women.

While the Court Service Annual Report for 2022 has yet to be published, it is understood that there was a 4% increase in the number of domestic violence applications last year, with approximately 23,500 related applications.

Public transport costs

2. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said he would prefer to put more money into public transport rather than roll out more fare reductions in this year’s budget.

Speaking to The Journal in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly this week, the minister said he wants to rapidly expand public transport services, but that will cost money.

Zelenskyy goes to Washington

3. Ukraine president Volodymr Zelenskyy has won pledges of unstinting support and air defense weapons from President Joe Biden, but he warned that Russia could still defeat Kyiv if Republican lawmakers cut US military aid.

Wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt, Zelenskyy huddled with members of Congress before stopping at the Pentagon and the White House, where Biden greeted him with an honor guard.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by the United States to combat Russian terror, really terror,” Zelenskyy told Biden in the Oval Office.

Garda dispute

4. The Garda Commissioner has presented two options to a garda union to try to resolve a months-long dispute over roster reform.

The two options presented by the commissioner to the Garda Representative Association were to escalate the matter to the Workplace Relations Commission or to engage in a process known as Internal National Discussions, which is set out formally under Garda Internal Dispute Resolution Procedures.

The GRA has rejected moving immediately to the WRC but has a “number of concerns” to raise with the Commissioner before it would wish to move forward with Internal National Discussions.

Former Stardust owner

5. The former owner of the Stardust nightclub, where 48 people died in a fire in 1981, has given evidence for the first time at new inquests into the blaze.

Eamon Butterly is seen as crucial in determining the events of the night and the circumstances that led to the largest fire disaster in the history of the State.

Butterly, who was 36 at the time of the fire and is now 78, has been referenced frequently in the inquests to date, including by doormen who told the court that he was responsible for issuing instructions on the locking and unlocking of emergency exit doors.

Food waste

6. Two-thirds of rubbish that was disposed of through general waste bins in Ireland could’ve been recycled or composted, a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found.

The findings have led the EPA to call on Ireland to make urgent improvements to their household and commercial waste segregation and recycling performance through the provision of organic waste bins to all households and commercial premises.

Discount retail boss

7. A discount retail owner, who is the former boss of Iceland’s Ireland franchise which saw its parent company put into liquidation in recent weeks, has been accused of presenting “documentation which sought to pull the wool over the eyes” of the Workplace Relations Commission.

The “highly detailed” chart was presented during a hearing where the ex-head of the legal department of Naeem Maniar’s retail group was seeking pay restoration over an alleged disparity around money earned by a male colleague at the company.

Legal representation for Maniar’s retail company, Centz Holdings Ltd, denied the claims during a case brought by Sarah Treacy who has alleged a range of breaches under employment and equality legislation.

Culture Night

8.Culture Night is back, promising free events around towns and cities across the country.

Cormac Fitzgerald looks at what’s on, ranging from a roller discos to a trip to the circus – and some music too.

Booker Prize

9. Irish authors Paul Lynch and Paul Murray are among six novelists shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Lynch made the cut with his book Prophet Song, about a scientist whose husband is taken away by the newly formed Irish secret police.

Fellow Irish writer Paul Murray has been recognised for The Bee Sting, which follows an Irish family facing financial and emotional troubles after the 2008 financial crash.