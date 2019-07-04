The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WATERFORD The new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford would have cost €1 million less to build had it been given the green light as recommended two years ago.

2. #DRUGS Gardaí have said they cannot provide a policing plan for a proposed medically supervised injecting centre in Dublin until planning permission is granted.

3. #DIRECT PROVISION The office of the ombudsman has received several complaints from asylum seekers living in hotels and B&Bs in Ireland.

4. #BREXIT Confidence among Ireland’s small businesses has dropped significantly, according to a new survey published today.

5. #ON THE RADIO A listener who complained about presenter Ray D’Arcy saying the Angelus bells reminded him of child sexual abuse had their complaint rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

6. #CORK A female motorist who was dragged from her car and beaten in a savage unprovoked attack by a man with 26 convictions against women, has criticised the sentence handed down to him.

7. #PONY Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for information after a so-called ‘therapy pony‘ was stolen from a property in Clonmel last week.

8. #WEATHER Sunny spells are forecast nationwide with patches of cloud rolling in from the west later this afternoon.

