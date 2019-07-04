This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

The cost of a new mortuary in Waterford, policing injection centres, and complaints from asylum seekers – here’s this morning’s top stories.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 7:53 AM
48 minutes ago 2,148 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709529
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #WATERFORD The new mortuary at University Hospital Waterford would have cost €1 million less to build had it been given the green light as recommended two years ago. 

2. #DRUGS Gardaí have said they cannot provide a policing plan for a proposed medically supervised injecting centre in Dublin until planning permission is granted. 

3. #DIRECT PROVISION The office of the ombudsman has received several complaints from asylum seekers living in hotels and B&Bs in Ireland. 

4. #BREXIT Confidence among Ireland’s small businesses has dropped significantly, according to a new survey published today.

5. #ON THE RADIO A listener who complained about presenter Ray D’Arcy saying the Angelus bells reminded him of child sexual abuse had their complaint rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. 

6. #CORK A female motorist who was dragged from her car and beaten in a savage unprovoked attack by a man with 26 convictions against women, has criticised the sentence handed down to him.

7. #PONY Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for information after a so-called ‘therapy pony‘ was stolen from a property in Clonmel last week.

8. #WEATHER Sunny spells are forecast nationwide with patches of cloud rolling in from the west later this afternoon. 

