Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

Updated 26 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IN AMERICA The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion (€1.85 trillion) stimulus package for the US economy and the millions of Americans impacted by the coronavirus. 

2. #CERVICAL CHECK Health Minister Simon Harris has informed women who were affected by the CervicalCheck screening scandal that the tribunal set up to investigate what happened will be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

3. #DÁIL The election of a temporary Leas Ceann Comhairle is on the agenda for Thursday’s Dáil sitting as a number of names are thrown into the running. 

4. #PARKING Healthcare staff are still forced to pay for parking while attending work despite the HSE lifting the charges in hospital car parks in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

5. #CHINA An Irishwoman in China has described how she and her husband have been quarantined into a hotel room which they cannot leave.

6. #GALWAY There will be a “significant contraction” in the number of events scheduled as part of Galway’s term as European Capital of Culture due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. #CORONAVIRUS Health chiefs have confirmed a further 204 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,329.

8. #WELLBEING Lifecoach and psychotherapist Siobhán Murray has suggested people should be “fluid” in how the think and behave as the coronavirus emergency continues. 

9. #WEATHER Mild conditions with highs of 16 degrees today although parts of Ulster, North Leinster, Connaught and west Munster.

