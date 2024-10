THE CANDIDATE PODCAST is back in a new format.

Weekly episodes that will take you behind the scenes and beyond the headlines to focus on what’s really happening in Irish politics right now.

This week, Christine Bohan, Rónán Duffy, Christina Finn and Jane Matthews examine how the country’s two biggest parties are going to navigate their same-but-different personas on the doorsteps in the run-up to the general election.

Also, we read the Budget tea leaves and try to figure out who it was really for (spoiler: not young people).