Were you on The Den back in the day? The team are looking to hear from you ahead of the 2020 reboot

RTÉ’S THE DEN has today launched a nationwide call-out for their new show, asking people who were on the programme previously to get in contact.

It was announced last month that, over 33 years after it first aired, The Den is set to return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday 8 November.

In a new video posted today, presenters Ray D’Arcy, Zig and Zag, and Dustin the Turkey said they are looking for people who were on the show back in the day to get in touch.

They are also looking for people who may have a birthday coming up and people who have good news to contact them.

People who wish to take part in the show can email theden@rte.ie or POBox2222@rte.ie.

Further details of how to take part in the show can be found here.