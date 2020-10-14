#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Were you on The Den back in the day? The team are looking to hear from you ahead of the 2020 reboot

The Den is set to return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday 8 November.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 5:59 PM
8 minutes ago 1,101 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233355

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

RTÉ’S THE DEN has today launched a nationwide call-out for their new show, asking people who were on the programme previously to get in contact.

It was announced last month that, over 33 years after it first aired, The Den is set to return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday 8 November. 

In a new video posted today, presenters Ray D’Arcy, Zig and Zag, and Dustin the Turkey said they are looking for people who were on the show back in the day to get in touch. 

They are also looking for people who may have a birthday coming up and people who have good news to contact them. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People who wish to take part in the show can email theden@rte.ie or POBox2222@rte.ie. 

Further details of how to take part in the show can be found here

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie