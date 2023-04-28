NUJ criticises Tánaiste Micheál Martin's use of Dáil privilege to attack news website The Ditch

THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has criticised Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s use of Dáil privilege to attack news website The Ditch.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions yesterday, Martin accused the site of presenting stories in a “selective and distorted way”, adding: “I don’t see The Ditch as an independent media platform at all.”

The controversy currently embroiling junior minister Niall Collins originated on foot of reporting by The Ditch and the website previously uncovered issues that ultimately led to the resignations of ministers Robert Troy and Damien English.

The Tánaiste yesterday said the website was orchestrating “a campaign” against Collins and said: “I do not believe that this House should be a slave to or facilitating political campaigns.”

Martin also raised questions about the funding of the website, saying it has “no advertising” and stating that it “does not offer subscriptions”.

The Ditch, which is a member of the Press Council of Ireland, does not require readers to pay to read its material but does facilitate monthly donations to the site.

Advertisement

In response to Martin’s criticisms, Irish Secretary of the NUJ Séamus Dooley said that Martin’s decision to use the Dáil to criticise the work of a media outlet and a number of named individuals was “not acceptable”.

“I was extremely disappointed to see Dáil privilege used by the Tánaiste to attack a news website in this way,” Dooley said in a statement to The Journal.

Dáil privilege refers to the constitutional protections offered to members of the Dáil that shields them from possible defamation, as long as they are in the chamber when they make the statement on an issue.

Referencing this protection, Dooley suggested it was unfair that the Tánaiste was free to speak as he wished while Irish journalists are subject to “extremely restrictive defamation laws”.

“It is inevitable that there will be profound disagreements between those who exercise power and those who seek to hold them to account. Journalists who criticise or challenge public figures can expect criticism. Media organisations, across all platforms are not above scrutiny and are capable of responding robustly to criticism,” Dooley said.

Journalists and publishers understand the tension that exists in a democracy between the media and government. A diverse, challenging media is important and in Ireland we are fortunate in having a range of media across all platforms.

“No media organisation has a monopoly on concern for transparency or accountability. It is not acceptable for politicians to make criticism under Dail privilege against named individuals.

“The media operates within the constraints of extremely restrictive defamation laws. Politicians who wish to challenge the accuracy, efficacy or bona fides of any journalist or media organisation should do so within the same constraints and without the protection of Oireachtas privilege”.

During his contribution yesterday, Martin said that Chay Bowes was “a founding member of The Ditch” and he also described Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave as “a backer”.

Read Next Related Reads Paul Murphy to make complaint to Sipo over Niall Collins land sale controversy Tánaiste accuses The Ditch of 'political campaign' as website labels Martin's attack 'paranoid' Niall Collins: 'No law broken' insists junior minister in address to Dáil

Martin said that Bowes was “a political opponent of the government” and he also referenced that Bowes was “ quoted on Russia Today.”

Company filings show that Bowes is a former director of The Ditch but this is no longer the case.

In a statement to The Journal yesterday, The Ditch confirmed that the Web Summit was one of its backers and said it had three directors.

“The Ditch has never paid for advertising or attacked any Irish media for not covering our stories. Many do – Martin questioned both these outlets’ judgement, as well as all the readers who consider our stories to be in the public interest,” the statement said.

“The Ditch has two directors, Eoghan McNeill and Roman Shortall, who are two of the company’s three shareholders, the third being a holding company for lawyer Adam Connon.”

The Ditch added that the site is funded by subscribers, as well as the Web Summit, “as part of the company’s support for Irish media”.

With reporting by Mairead Maguire