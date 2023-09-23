Advertisement

Leah Farrell/Rolling News Patricipants ahead of there swim at Killiney Beach this morning ahead of the Big Splash for Aware
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1.9k
0
57 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

river Alamy Stock Photo Saxenda is manufactured by Novo Nordisk. Alamy Stock Photo

  • The Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned of a shortage of the weight loss drug Saxenda, citing an “unexpected increase in demand”.
  • Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky had an unscheduled meeting in Shannon Airport today with Sudanese army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
  • The Republic of Ireland beat Northern Ireland in a comfortable victory to kickstart their Nations League campaign.
  • A court heard how a random knife attack on a German tourist repeatedly stabbed at Dublin Airport was “a cry for help” from a man “driven to despair” after being made homeless.
  • A man was arrested after a search of his home in Dublin found roughly €100,000 worth of cannabis.
  • The family of an “angelic” 14-year-old girl who dreamed of becoming a nurse have spoken of their devastation that new legacy legislation could end their hope of justice.
  • In an interview with The Journal, Eamon Ryan said that late night trains will likely not operate when pubs and clubs are allowed extend their opening hours next year.
  • A woman was accused of spraying an unknown chemical substance to “temporarily blind” a garda who was attacked and injured while arresting a suspected car thief in Dublin.
  • Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, the sister of murdered UK politician Jo Cox said the role of media needs to be examined in the wake of events like the protest held outside Leinster House on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL

river (1) Alamy Stock Photo Rwanda Nyamata genocide memorial Alamy Stock Photo

#COMPLICIT France arrested and charged a former top Rwandan regional official over the country’s 1994 genocide.

#DISPUTED TERRITORY International concern mounted over ethnic Armenian civilians trapped in Nagorno-Karabakh.

#BANK TAX Italy’s government has rethought its controversial windfall tax on banks after widespread criticism including from the European Central Bank.

#ATTACK Ukraine said dozens including senior Russian navy commanders died or were injured when it staged a missile attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol yesterday.

#GUSAU Gunmen kidnapped more than 30 people, including at least 24 female students, in a raid in and around a university in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state.

#EUROPE Pope Francis urged governments to do more to help migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

#HOLD THE WRITING Hollywood writers and studios met for a fourth consecutive day of high-level talks today, as the industry hopes to end the costly 145-day Writers Guild of America strike.

#BREXIT A large crowd of pro-EU protesters gathered in west London for the National Rejoin March today.

PARTING SHOT 

Participants smiled and posed ahead of their swim today at Killiney Beach for the Big Splash for Aware.

People from across the country took part in the fundraising event for the mental health charity today. 

