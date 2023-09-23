Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Rwanda Nyamata genocide memorial Alamy Stock Photo

#COMPLICIT France arrested and charged a former top Rwandan regional official over the country’s 1994 genocide.

#DISPUTED TERRITORY International concern mounted over ethnic Armenian civilians trapped in Nagorno-Karabakh.

#BANK TAX Italy’s government has rethought its controversial windfall tax on banks after widespread criticism including from the European Central Bank.

#ATTACK Ukraine said dozens including senior Russian navy commanders died or were injured when it staged a missile attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol yesterday.

#GUSAU Gunmen kidnapped more than 30 people, including at least 24 female students, in a raid in and around a university in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state.

#EUROPE Pope Francis urged governments to do more to help migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

#HOLD THE WRITING Hollywood writers and studios met for a fourth consecutive day of high-level talks today, as the industry hopes to end the costly 145-day Writers Guild of America strike.

#BREXIT A large crowd of pro-EU protesters gathered in west London for the National Rejoin March today.

PARTING SHOT

Rollingnews.ie Patricipants ahead of there swim at Killiney Beach Rollingnews.ie

Participants smiled and posed ahead of their swim today at Killiney Beach for the Big Splash for Aware.

People from across the country took part in the fundraising event for the mental health charity today.