Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
The Explainer: Our favourite explanations of the year

Here’s the best bits of our podcast this year

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
8 minutes ago 177 Views 0 Comments
WHAT A YEAR 2020 has been.

It’s a struggle to remember even half of what happened.

The trajectory of the past few months is laid out when you scroll back through episodes of The Explaine.

We asked in January how worried we in Ireland should be about this thing called the coronavirus. The following month we looked at how an Italy-style spread of Covid-19 could be avoided.

In May, we were still wondering what was going on with the formation of a government.

The team sat down in our respective homes and picked through the archive to bring you our favourite explanations of the year – and, believe it or not, they’re not all about Covid.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Find the full episodes in which our explanations featured below:

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan, and our former executive producer Christine Bohan.

