The Explainer: Our favourite explanations of 2023

Our team pick their favourite moments from the podcast in 2023.
2023 WAS ANOTHER busy year of news – and there a lot of explaining to do.

That’s where our weekly podcast The Explainer comes into its own, breaking down one big news story for our listeners every week.

That ranged from a wave of banking failures earlier in the year, to the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

There was Ryan Tubridy’s appearance before the Oireachtas, and our forensic breakdown of what happened during the Dublin riots.

Our team have come together to pick some of the best moments on our podcast from the past year.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

