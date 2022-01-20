#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 20 January 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: Healthcare staff on what it's like working during the Omicron wave

Click to listen to a GP, a paramedic, an emergency medicine consultant, and the head of an intensive care unit talk about how our hospitals are coping with the Omicron wave.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 6:00 PM
58 minutes ago 666 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5660082
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

“WE ARE STILL very busy,” Dr Catherine Motherway, head of the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick told The Explainer podcast this week.

Dr Motherway was one of four healthcare experts who spoke to our presenter Michelle Hennessy about how hospital staff, GPs, paramedics and other emergency services are handling the latest wave of Covid-19 – fuelled by the highly transmissible, but less virulent, Omicron variant. 

In this episode, Drogheda GP Dr Amy Morgan tells us that GPs handled a lot of PCR referrals due to people ringing them after getting a positive antigen result in the run-up to Christmas, while also administering boosters and “playing catch-up” on their non-Covid workload.

Dublin-based paramedic supervisor and union representative with NASRA Brendan Flynn said that the Red Cross and the army were called in to help them meet demand as Omicron started to have an impact on their services.

Consultant in emergency medicine at Sligo University Hospital Dr Fergal Hickey, who is also president of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, said that staff morale has been sapped by the prolonged nature of not just this wave, but the impact of Covid on Ireland’s health service since March 2020.

Listen here to get the full picture:

Listen on iPhone/iPad

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie