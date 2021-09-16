#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 16 September 2021
The Explainer: Should we be ordering our Christmas presents now?

Pressure on global supply chains is explained in this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’RE VERY SORRY for mentioning the C-word in mid-September, but some experts are advising that now is the right time to start thinking about festive presents.

But why?

Our business reporter Ian Curran wrote last week about how Irish shoppers are being advised to start planning their Christmas purchases as soon as they can. On this week’s episode of The Explainer, he joins us to explain why.

It all comes down to the fact that global supply chains are under serious pressure. As Ian wrote, some of the biggest toy and home furnishing companies operating in Ireland have already said that they are experiencing major delays ahead of the busy season, including Ikea Ireland and Halfords.

In the podcast this week, Ian talks to Sinéad O’Carroll about the current pressures on global shipping – from Covid-19 to the Suez Canal. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

