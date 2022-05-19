#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 19 May 2022
The Explainer: Why isn't Ireland winning the Eurovision Song Contest?

Listen to find out some of the surprising reasons why.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 May 2022, 6:00 PM
IRELAND’S ENTRY TO this year’s Eurovision, Brooke Scullion, was a big hit on the semi-final night – as the cheers in the stadium proved.

But unfortunately, she didn’t make it through to the final. We had a great song, it was going down well with Eurovision fans – so why didn’t it work?

We’ve asked this question for quite a few years, mainly because we had such a great run of it in the 1980s and 1990s.

So on this week’s podcast, we take a look at what might be going on. First, we chat to our news editor, Daragh Brophy, who was in Turin for this year’s final and spoke to fans there.

We’re also joined by Johnny Fallon, a Eurovision expert who works with Carr Communications, about his take on things. 

Listen here for more:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.

Aoife Barry
