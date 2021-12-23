#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 December 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 4:54 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

#DONEGAL Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two men near Letterkenny. 

#EDUCATION Anti-lockdown groups are sharing a large database containing information on the principals of nearly every primary school in the country, urging people to contact them to probe their views on vaccinations and mask wearing.

#APPEAL The planning battle over the future of the Cobblestone pub in Dublin’s Smithfield area is not over and will continue into 2022. 

#BELGIUM The Belgian Government has tentatively committed itself to phasing out the country’s existing nuclear power plants by 2025.

#SWANN SONG A senior DUP MP, Sammy Wilson, has been branded a “moronic fool” after adapting a Christmas carol to criticise Northern Ireland’s Health Minister.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

