The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#DONEGAL Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two men near Letterkenny.

#EDUCATION Anti-lockdown groups are sharing a large database containing information on the principals of nearly every primary school in the country, urging people to contact them to probe their views on vaccinations and mask wearing.

#APPEAL The planning battle over the future of the Cobblestone pub in Dublin’s Smithfield area is not over and will continue into 2022.

#BELGIUM The Belgian Government has tentatively committed itself to phasing out the country’s existing nuclear power plants by 2025.

#SWANN SONG A senior DUP MP, Sammy Wilson, has been branded a “moronic fool” after adapting a Christmas carol to criticise Northern Ireland’s Health Minister.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are disabled for legal reasons.