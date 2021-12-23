Gardaí investigating after two men found dead at Donegal home in suspected murder-suicide

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal today.

Gardaí have preserved the scene and are awaiting the services of the State Pathologist and technical bureau.

The bodies of the two men remain at the scene. It is understood that the body of one man was found in the house and the other in a shed close by.

It is also believed that the two men were closely related.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor