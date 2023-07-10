Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo A Green Party TD has called on the government to make the 12th of July a public holiday. Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Britain's King Charles III and US President Joe Biden stand as they wait in the Green Drawing room to meet with participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation forum at Windsor Castle. Alamy Stock Photo

#JOE TAKES UK US President Joe Biden dropped in for tea and climate change talks with Britain’s King Charles III this afternoon, after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before a Nato leaders’ summit on Ukraine.

#BBC The teenager at the centre of the BBC controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter and that the allegations are “rubbish”, their lawyer said in a letter to the broadcaster.

#STABBING Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of athletes, is in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by another inmate, a prison union official said.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo The big-headed ''vinegar face'' talks with a resident of the nursing home in Spain. Alamy Stock Photo

The big-headed ”vinegar face” talks with a resident of a nursing home in Spain during the 2023 San Fermín festival.

The big heads costume walk the streets of Pamplona during the festivities and often carry foam rubber rods with which they hit the children.

They are figures made between 1860 and 1941.

Alamy Stock Photo The ''zaldiko'' (horse-shaped head) speaks with several residents of the home for the elderly. Alamy Stock Photo