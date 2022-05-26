#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 26 May 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • Grieving family members of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardaí, have begun civil actions against the State.
  • The case against former solicitor Michael Lynn is “a simple case of greed and theft” and he stole millions of euro from the banks “pure and simple”, his multi-million euro theft trial has been told.
  • There have been calls for public service staff to be redeployed to assist the Passport Office, as the Government considers opening a third passport office to meet high demand.
  • The government is to investigate claims that some Ukrainian refugees have raised concerns about being placed in centres with people of Russian ethnicity.
  • Stakeholders have met with Department of Education officials this afternoon following criticism of a Government proposal to open designated education centres for children with special educational needs.
  • More than half of all renting households received support for housing costs last year, a new report has found. 
  • New maps published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have shown that the number of homes in Ireland thought to be at risk from radon gas has increased by over a third.
  • RSA chief executive officer, Sam Waide, has said today that the number of road deaths in the first four months of the year was “concerning”.
  • The Stormont Assembly will meet on Monday in a new bid to nominate a speaker after more than 30 MLAs signed a recall petition.

INTERNATIONAL

#US: Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died aged 67

#UK: Three conservative MPs have demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation for the first time following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Covid-19 breaches inside Downing Street.

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces have said that fighting in the eastern Donbas region of the country had reached its fiercest level yet, as Russian forces pushed deeper into the industrial region.

#SENEGAL: Eleven newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the country said last night.

#UVALDE: The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school on Tuesday was inside the building for around 40 minutes before he was killed, officials have revealed.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s diasporic roots are more diverse than you might think. That’s the theme of a new exhibition at the EPIC museum in Dublin called “Revolutionary Routes: Ireland & The Black Atlantic at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.” Launched to mark yesterday’s Africa Day, the exhibition looks at the interconnected stories of Irish and African diaspora, and covers stories of abolition, racism, anti-racism and solidarity, featuring 22 countries and 11 Irish locations.

