Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Ray Liotta attends the Shades of Blue photocall at Callao Theater in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2016. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#US: Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died aged 67

#UK: Three conservative MPs have demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation for the first time following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Covid-19 breaches inside Downing Street.

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces have said that fighting in the eastern Donbas region of the country had reached its fiercest level yet, as Russian forces pushed deeper into the industrial region.

#SENEGAL: Eleven newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, the president of the country said last night.

#UVALDE: The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school on Tuesday was inside the building for around 40 minutes before he was killed, officials have revealed.

Emma Dabiri, Irish Nigerian broadcaster, historian and author stands at an artwork by Irish Congolese artist Ajao Lawal. Dabiri launched the new exhibition. Source: Leon Farrell/Rolling News

Ireland’s diasporic roots are more diverse than you might think. That’s the theme of a new exhibition at the EPIC museum in Dublin called “Revolutionary Routes: Ireland & The Black Atlantic at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.” Launched to mark yesterday’s Africa Day, the exhibition looks at the interconnected stories of Irish and African diaspora, and covers stories of abolition, racism, anti-racism and solidarity, featuring 22 countries and 11 Irish locations.