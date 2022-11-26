The Green Party convention takes place in Athlone - and it has a decision to make on housing

IT HAS COME to a point where the Green Party must make a decision. What is the homelessness figure at which it will recognise that Government housing policy is utterly failing?

That was a question that Independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly posed in the Dáil this week during a debate on declaring the housing crisis a national emergency.

The Leas Ceann Comhairle’s comments were made just days before the Green Party Convention, which is taking place in Athlone today.

Connolly was addressing Minister of State and Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan, who was standing in for Fianna Fáil Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien who had left the Dáil chamber during the debate on Wednesday.

Connolly pointed out that the homeless figures were approaching the 11,000 mark.

“That number is going up. It does not record the homelessness of people surfing on couches or in refuges and so on,” she said.

Her comments to the Green minister preempted the latest official homeless figures that were published yesterday, which show that the number of people in emergency accommodation in Ireland has reached a new record of 11,397.

The latest monthly homelessness report includes 7,917 adults and 3,480 children.

Green Party Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and other Green ministers and TDs.

Connolly also raised concern at the housing minister speaking out against those that make objections to housing developments.

“When we have the senior Minister, with almost 12,000 people homeless, telling us that it’s because of the objectors, there is a serious dilemma for the Green Party,” she said.

Connolly’s comments highlighted some important question for the Green Party.

It shone a light on the fact that this is a three-party coalition in Government, it queried what input the Greens are having in driving housing policy and questioned how much the Greens are willing to turn a blind eye to.

In the convention programme, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan highlights that they are reaching the “halfway point of this Government”.

While there are still two years to go, the party schedule shows that for two hours today, the party will have its eyes set on 2025, with a segment on ‘Getting Election Ready’ with tips on campaigning, planning and canvassing.

Ryan goes on to state the party’s desire “to create a better, fairer world remains undimmed”.

“This weekend offers us an opportunity to reflect with pride on the great work we’ve done so far while also looking forward to the exciting years ahead,” he states.

There is no doubt that housing is going to be the main issue in the next general election. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael already know that in order to save their skin, a serious dent in the housing crisis will have to be made.

The Greens should know this too.

However, in the Green Party’s programme, the mention of the word ‘housing’ is omitted.

Instead, it states that the three days of the convention will dominated by discussions on “climate and politics, reforming childcare, a new dawn for arts and culture, and a European Green Deal” as well as conversations had about “gender equality, election campaigning, Northern Ireland, sustainability and more!”

Deputy leader Catherine Martin states in the document that the party “can be so proud of the impact that we are having at a local, national, and international level”.

“Every member has played a role in getting us to where we are today. But we must do more. We must continue to grow, and to get Greens elected in every part of this country. And that starts here, at Convention, by supporting and empowering each other to achieve incredible things,” she states.

Touching on the issues raised by Connolly this week, she said “it has come to a point where one could despair but those on the streets, in hotels or various bed and breakfasts who have no hope need us to give them hope”.

If hope is to be given to people, it is going to require the effort of the three parties – no party can take a backseat when it comes to solving this housing crisis.