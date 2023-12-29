The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
You might not be aware of this, but today just happens to be Friday. For many of us, times and dates lost all meaning somewhere between the third and fourth leftover turkey sandwich, but we promise that it is indeed Friday.
Advertisement
And you know what means! Time for the final Friday Newshound Quiz of 2023!
Which state announced this week that it would disqualify Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot?
Alamy
Rhode Island
Vermont
Maine
New Hampshire
Which RSA centre was found to have the highest pass rate for driving tests in 2023?
Alamy
Skibbereen
Carlow Talbot Hotel
Donegal
Shannon
Reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower in England this week turned out to be what?
Alamy
Orange paint
Orange netting
A mural of a fire
Reflected sunlight
State Papers released this year showed Tony Blair pushed for Wimbledon FC to relocate to which Irish city?
Alamy
Belfast
Derry
Newry
Lisburn
Which Irish actor got in trouble this week for walking into an off-limits area at Yellowstone National Park?
Alamy
Daniel Day-Lewis
Cillian Murphy
Pierce Brosnan
Barry Keoghan
Leinster defeated Munster in Thomond Park earlier this week. What was the scoreline?
Alamy
9-3
27-18
28-27
55-0
What was the name of the storm that led to a weather warning in all counties this week?
Alamy
Gertie
Gearóid
Gearóin
Gerrit
Which country this year changed the date it celebrates Christmas from 7 December to 25 December?
Alamy
Ukraine
Russia
Brazil
Singapore
Songs from which 2023 Irish film have made the shortlist for next year's Academy Awards?
Alamy
So This Is Christmas
Flora and Son
Miracle Club
Lies We Tell
What was the lowest temperature recorded in Ireland in 2023?
Alamy
-2.9 degrees
-4.5 degrees
-7.2 degrees
-9 degrees
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track, kid.
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
have your say