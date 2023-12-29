The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

You might not be aware of this, but today just happens to be Friday. For many of us, times and dates lost all meaning somewhere between the third and fourth leftover turkey sandwich, but we promise that it is indeed Friday.

And you know what means! Time for the final Friday Newshound Quiz of 2023!

Which state announced this week that it would disqualify Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot? Alamy Rhode Island Vermont

Maine New Hampshire Which RSA centre was found to have the highest pass rate for driving tests in 2023? Alamy Skibbereen Carlow Talbot Hotel

Donegal Shannon Reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower in England this week turned out to be what? Alamy Orange paint Orange netting

A mural of a fire Reflected sunlight State Papers released this year showed Tony Blair pushed for Wimbledon FC to relocate to which Irish city? Alamy Belfast Derry

Newry Lisburn Which Irish actor got in trouble this week for walking into an off-limits area at Yellowstone National Park? Alamy Daniel Day-Lewis Cillian Murphy

Pierce Brosnan Barry Keoghan Leinster defeated Munster in Thomond Park earlier this week. What was the scoreline? Alamy 9-3 27-18

28-27 55-0 What was the name of the storm that led to a weather warning in all counties this week? Alamy Gertie Gearóid

Gearóin Gerrit Which country this year changed the date it celebrates Christmas from 7 December to 25 December? Alamy Ukraine Russia

Brazil Singapore Songs from which 2023 Irish film have made the shortlist for next year's Academy Awards? Alamy So This Is Christmas Flora and Son

Miracle Club Lies We Tell What was the lowest temperature recorded in Ireland in 2023? Alamy -2.9 degrees -4.5 degrees

-7.2 degrees -9 degrees Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Newshound You're a bona fide newshound. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Paperboy You're on the right track, kid. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Glasses bunny Just a bunny with glasses. Share your result: Share