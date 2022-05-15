Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney Source: PA Images

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the “sabre-rattling and grandstanding in Westminster” is unhelpful, as the EU and UK engage in talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol

said the “sabre-rattling and grandstanding in Westminster” is unhelpful, as the EU and UK engage in talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol Three men were injured in a single-car collision in Treanrevagh, Mountbellew, Co. Galway

were injured in a single-car collision in Treanrevagh, Mountbellew, Co. Galway Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said “no good reason has been given” as to why the site of the new National Maternity Hospital could not be transferred from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to the state

said “no good reason has been given” as to why the site of the new National Maternity Hospital could not be transferred from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to the state An internal report revealed that nearly 3,000 thoroughbred horses were slaughtered for meat in Ireland since the beginning of 2020

revealed that nearly 3,000 thoroughbred horses were slaughtered for meat in Ireland since the beginning of 2020 Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “the spectre of famine” still haunts millions of people worldwide, 175 years after Ireland’s Great Hunger

said that “the spectre of famine” still haunts millions of people worldwide, 175 years after Ireland’s Great Hunger Gardaí in Co Limerick said they were investigating an allegation of a sexual assault on a girl

said they were investigating an allegation of a sexual assault on a girl Anti-social behaviour on public transport is reducing, despite public perceptions, a security update to the National Transport Authority said

Advertisement

WORLD

Boxes filled with clothing donations are scattered inside a destroyed cultural centre in Derhachi, eastern Ukraine. A Russian airstrike destroyed the venue on May 12. Source: Bernat Armangue/PA Images

#UKRAINE: NATO pledged open-ended military support for Ukraine, as Finland hailed its “historic” bid to join the alliance

#NEW YORK: The FBI said it was investigating a shooting in Buffalo, which killed at least 10 people, as a racially motivated hate crime

#NORTH KOREA: The isolated state reported 15 additional deaths from “fever”, days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Source: IMDB

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends debuts tonight on BBC Three. Aoife Barry sat down with the cast and crew to talk about following up on Normal People, filming intimate scenes and bringing Rooney’s prose to life on the small screen