#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Wednesday

Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 9:06 PM
38 minutes ago 1,591 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5780543

IRELAND

156Dublin Airport Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Dublin Airport said it will introduce a new system as part of efforts to ensure that passengers do not miss their flights over the Bank Holiday weekend and into the summer.
  • An inquest into the deaths of four Irish Coast Guard aircrew in the Rescue 116 helicopter crash heard how the visibility in the moments before the crash was “very poor and dense”
  • The Journal readers told us about their recent attempts to hail taxis in Dublin, with many waiting sometimes hours for transport
  • An Post praised the announcement of a three-year €30 million package of support for postmasters to keep post offices open and to help them deal with new challenges.
  • A Sligo man who raped a woman he had just met on Tinder was jailed for nine years
  • Sinn Féin’s leaders accused Boris Johnson’s government of being “reckless” with peace in Northern Ireland on a visit to Brussels to defend the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • The EPA published its greenhouse gas emissions projections for Ireland until 2040, which emissions rose by an estimated 6% last year

WORLD

2-66487719-390x285 Johnny Depp Source: PA

#USA: A jury decided that actress Amber Heard made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will deliver an air defence system to Ukraine capable of shielding a “large city” from Russian air raids

#TEXAS SHOOTING: ​​Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of Amerie Jo Garza, a 10-year-old girl who was killed a week ago when a gunman stormed into her primary school and opened fire

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

156Dublin Airport Source: RollingNews.ie

The DAA has been taken to task this week after extreme queues at Dublin Airport led over 1,000 passengers to miss their flight out of the capital. If you’re travelling soon, here’s everything you need to know

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie