Here's what happened today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Dublin Airport said it will introduce a new system as part of efforts to ensure that passengers do not miss their flights over the Bank Holiday weekend and into the summer.

and into the summer. An inquest into the deaths of four Irish Coast Guard aircrew in the Rescue 116 helicopter crash heard how the visibility in the moments before the crash was “very poor and dense”

The Journal readers told us about their recent attempts to hail taxis in Dublin, with many waiting sometimes hours for transport

An Post praised the announcement of a three-year €30 million package of support for postmasters to keep post offices open and to help them deal with new challenges.

to keep post offices open and to help them deal with new challenges. A Sligo man who raped a woman he had just met on Tinder was jailed for nine years

Sinn Féin’s leaders accused Boris Johnson’s government of being “reckless” with peace in Northern Ireland on a visit to Brussels to defend the Northern Ireland Protocol

The EPA published its greenhouse gas emissions projections for Ireland until 2040, which emissions rose by an estimated 6% last year

WORLD

#USA: A jury decided that actress Amber Heard made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will deliver an air defence system to Ukraine capable of shielding a “large city” from Russian air raids

#TEXAS SHOOTING: ​​Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of Amerie Jo Garza, a 10-year-old girl who was killed a week ago when a gunman stormed into her primary school and opened fire

PARTING SHOT

The DAA has been taken to task this week after extreme queues at Dublin Airport led over 1,000 passengers to miss their flight out of the capital. If you’re travelling soon, here’s everything you need to know